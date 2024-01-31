Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The farm bill is one of the most important but least understood pieces of US legislation, and it’s overdue for renewal. The 2023 omnibus law, which costs upwards of $100 billion a year, and which governs food stamps and most aspects of the US agricultural system, was supposed to be in place by October 1. But Congress couldn’t pass a new version, reflecting partisan dysfunction and also a contentious debate about what the bill ought to be—a debate that has become ensnared in the nation’s culture wars. Racial equity, food sovereignty, protections for workers, and meaningful action on climate change have broadened the bill’s traditional mandate of growing food and feeding hungry people.

In this special series that will run through the month of February, a partnership with the Food and Environment Reporting Network, we’ll be exploring some of the urgent issues a new farm bill must address. 

Pictured is an illustration of a farm, with field of crops, a tractor and a small forested area; The farm is in the shape of the American flag, where the rows of crops are the stripes and the forested area with flowers are the stars.

Farmers Could Be the Nation’s Leading Environmentalists

Just tweak their subsidies.

Illustration featuring four politicians, three men and one woman, standing in a field fighting over a green tractor.

America’s Political Divide Is Poisoning Our Food

Farm bill legislation in the age of the doom loop

