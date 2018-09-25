World Leaders Openly Laugh at Trump’s Moronic Boasting

Looking for news you can trust?

Over the years, American presidents have been both booed and cheered at the United Nations. But I don’t think they’ve ever been laughed at. Until now:

At his rallies, this nonsense gets a huge round of applause. Among people who know better, it just gets snickers.

But I’ll give Trump credit for one thing: he actually joined the laughter even though it was directed at him. I literally don’t think I’ve ever seen him do that before. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen him laugh at anything before. So that’s two firsts for Trump today.