At this point, it appears that Jeff Flake will vote yes on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, while Lisa Murkowski will vote no. That puts us at 49-49.

Both Susan Collins and Joe Manchin have provided no solid clues about how they’ll vote. But apparently it’s all up to them. If they split, it’s 50-50 and Kavanaugh wins (thanks to VP Mike Pence’s tiebreaking vote). If they both vote no, Kavanaugh goes down.