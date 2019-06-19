Lunchtime Photo

This is a wild California rose. It’s a very pretty thing, very fragrant, and allegedly makes good tea. In fact, it sounds like an all-around super plant: “It provides excellent nesting habitat for songbirds. It will attract butterflies. Its long blooming season will be a compliment to all the plants nearby. After the bloom season, wild rose hips persist on the plant and are an important food source for birds and mammals.” Maybe we should get some for our garden.
Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.