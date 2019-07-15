Health Update

I don’t have much to report this month. I’ve restarted the Evil Dex, but the first dose was only four days ago. Tonight I start the Pomalyst. My M-protein level was stable since last month, which is good news. This might be just because it was stable, or it might be because because the dex has already started to have some effect. Who knows? Like the Iraq War, the next few months are always the ones that will tell the story.
3 hours ago
