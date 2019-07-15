3 hours ago

Health Update

I don’t have much to report this month. I’ve restarted the Evil Dex, but the first dose was only four days ago. Tonight I start the Pomalyst. My M-protein level was stable since last month, which is good news. This might be just because it was stable, or it might be because because the dex has already started to have some effect. Who knows? Like the Iraq War, the next few months are always the ones that will tell the story.

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

