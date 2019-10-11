Friday Cat Blogging – 11 October 2019

I’m on the road today—and for the next few days, helping Dr. Marc drive his cats to Chicago. That’s Mocha on the left and Timmy on the right. They seem to be taking the trip pretty well so far. They’ll be in their new home on Monday.
I’m on the road today—and for the next few days, helping Dr. Marc drive his cats to Chicago. That’s Mocha on the left and Timmy on the right. They seem to be taking the trip pretty well so far. They’ll be in their new home on Monday.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.