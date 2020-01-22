Who Is the Least Worst Democratic Candidate?

Two questions for Democratic primary voters:
- Who is the Democrat least likely to be so unacceptable to center-right voters that they end up voting for Donald Trump even though they don’t like him much?
- Does this change after considering the most likely Republican campaign attacks?
The impeachment proceedings are making it more clear every day that nothing is going to change the minds of Trump voters. They just don’t believe anything that either liberals or the press say about him. So like it or not, everything hinges on the folks in the middle.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.