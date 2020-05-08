Friday Cat Blogging – 8 May 2020

After being cheated out of her rightful place in the rotation last week, here she is: Hopper, queen of the garden. Or maybe huntress extraordinaire. Yesterday she caught yet another lizard and hauled it into the house as a plaything, a mighty deed that, as usual, went very, very unappreciated. Luckily, Hilbert was around, and he decided to pick up the lizard and trot it back outside. In the end, everyone was happy except the lizard.
