Lunchtime Photo

Continuing our tour of Garden Grove—the part of it within a few hundred yards of my mother’s house, anyway—this is a gumdrop tree. (That’s not its official name, it’s just what Marian named it.) I thought that it looked sort of Dr. Seuss-ish standing there all by itself, so I took a picture of it. Then I blurred the background because . . . I don’t know. For some reason, I felt that it had even more of a Seuss-esque feel with the tree sharply etched against a vague background. Your mileage may vary.
1 hour ago
