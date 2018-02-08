CBS Just Released Footage of Omarosa’s Bizarre, Tear-Strewn Trump Confessional

Looking for news you can trust?

Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant who in December was unceremoniously fired as the director of communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison, is making her return to reality television Thursday with the premiere of CBS’s “Celebrity Big Brother.”

And boy will there be tears!

“I was haunted by tweets every single day, like what is he gonna tweet?” a duvet-snuggling Manigault-Newman whispered to fellow cast member, Ross Mathews, best known for his judging role on “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” in a preview clip. (She spoke at a very low volume, as if trying to convince viewers she wasn’t aware of the microphone she’s contractually obligated to wear while on the show.)

When asked if there’s anyone in the White House willing to discipline President Trump, Manigault-Newman claimed: “I mean, I tried to be that person and then all the people around him attacked me. It was like, ‘Keep her away. Don’t give her access. Don’t let her talk to him.” (Somewhere, John Kelly must surely be nodding “yes.”)

She also had a terrifying message for the country: “It’s not going to be okay. It’s not.”

Here’s hoping the rest of the season brings more details about Manigault-Newman’s dramatic ouster, which may or may not have included security staff physically removing her from the White House.

