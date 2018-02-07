Stephen Colbert Dares Trump to Ignore His Lawyers and Talk to Mueller

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Despite President Donald Trump’s previous remarks signaling his willingness to sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller, White House lawyers are reportedly dead set on making sure such a scenario never happens. They fear that Trump is simply unable to tell the truth.

But Stephen Colbert is hoping that the president ignores their legal counsel. In an attempt to convince him, the “Late Show” host on Tuesday dangled an empty bucket of fried chicken to taunt Trump into doing just that.

“Mr. President, ignore your lawyers sir,” Colbert mocked. “You follow your instincts and you sit down with Robert Mueller, otherwise everyone’s going to think you’re scared. But we know you’re not.”

“Oh, oh, your fried chicken has arrived. But wait, it’s empty,” he continued. “Where is that? Oh, I think I know where the chicken is. Buck-aww!”