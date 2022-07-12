NASA has released the first photos from the James Webb Space Telescope, and they’re really fucking cool.

I, personally, will take any excuse to divert my attention away from the shitstorm we’ve created for ourselves here on Earth. But my coworkers and I spent a while trying to figure out how best to sell the photos to our readers. Here’s a sampling:

“We Finally Have the New Webb Photos of Space. They’re Kinda Disappointing.”

Meh.

—Jeremy Schulman

“Finally, A Reason to Go On Living.”

I want to meet the aliens.

—Abigail Weinberg

“I Hate This World. Eject Me to Space.”

—Inae Oh

“It’s Just Pictures of Colored Dots. I’ll Pass.”

— Jacob Rosenberg

“These Photos Provide a Majestic Backdrop to Listen to Jamie Raskin Read the Federalist Papers”

—Jeremy Schulman

“Oh, Fuck, That’s Cylon Raider”

All this has happened before…

—Jeremy Schulman

“You Think Biden’s Old. This Is the Earliest Recorded Light.”

—Anonymous Contributor

All right. Here are the photos. (To hear about these images from people who actually know what they’re talking about, visit NASA.)