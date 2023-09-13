Drew Barrymore’s Newest Role: Scab

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The National Book Foundation has dropped Drew Barrymore as the host of its upcoming awards ceremony after the actress resumed production on her talk show, crossing the picket lines of the ongoing writers’ strike. On Monday, she confirmed that the Drew Barrymore Show will begin filming its newest season without writers on staff—prompting criticism from several novelists about Barrymore’s involvement in the awards show.

“The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture,” the National Book Foundation said in a statement Tuesday, according to NPR. “In light of the announcement that ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony.”

For more than four months, the Writers’ Guild of America, in a historic double strike with unionized actors, has been fighting for better working conditions, including increased pay and contractual protections related to the use of artificial intelligence. While initially Barrymore was supportive of the writers’ strike, even declining to host an MTV award show in solidarity, the actress has seemingly pulled a full 180, saying in a statement that she owns “this choice” and is in “compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind.”

Outraged fans and Hollywood workers, including the three writers employed by Barrymore, have been picketing outside the show’s New York studio since Monday and say they will continue to do so until the show stops filming. During the taping of the first episode, two people, who had been handed WGA pins by strikers outside, were reportedly removed from the audience for sporting the accessories. In an interview with the Washington Post, writer Cristina Kinon, who has worked with Barrymore since the show’s pilot episode, said that while she understands Barrymore’s decision was a tough one, ultimately the host chose to violate the WGA’s guidelines.

“The reality is that you stand with the unions, or you don’t.” said Kinon. With criticism mounting, one has wonder how Drew is doing in her affirmation closet today.