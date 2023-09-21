Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old media titan who built one of the world’s most powerful media empires, is stepping down.

“I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus at Fox and News,” Murdoch wrote in a memo to staff.

Here's how Fox News announced the news about Rupert Murdoch pic.twitter.com/eSSYslHg50 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 21, 2023

“For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change. But the time is right for me to take on different roles.”

Murdoch’s son, Lachlan, will now be the singular executive in charge of the global media brand.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.