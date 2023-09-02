2 hours ago

SAG-AFTRA’s Video Game Workers Are Voting on a Strike

“Here we go again!” wrote union president Fran Drescher.

Anthony McCartney/ AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The major labor union representing performers and broadcasters may branch out its historic strike for better working conditions to include the performers who bring video games to life. On Friday, more than a month after its current strike began,  the SAG-AFTRA union’s national board announced that it was seeking a strike vote against major video game companies like Activision and Disney Character Voices International. After more than a year, according to the union, its negotiations for better pay and protections against artificial intelligence in gaming have reached an impasse. While video game performers are part of SAG-AFTRA, their contracts are separate from the theatrical, TV, and streaming contracts that other members are currently striking over. 

“Once again we are facing employer greed and disrespect,” wrote SAG-AFTRA’s president, Fran Drescher. “Once again artificial intelligence is putting our members in jeopardy…And once again, SAG-AFTRA is standing up to tyranny on behalf of its members.” 

Does this mean that SAG-AFTRA is going to strike against video game companies? Not yet.

Ultimately, the union wants an authorization ready to go so that it can readily go on strike if further negotiations fall through. Plus, according to CNN, the threat of a strike is a helluva bargaining chip. The last time, the Screen Actors Guild and the gaming industry went toe to toe was in October 2016, resulting in a strike that lasted 183 days. The two sides came to an agreement nearly a year later in September 2017. 

Some of the union’s demands for both voice and on-screen video game performers: 

  • Informed consent and appropriate payment for the use of “digital replicas” of performers
  • The same wage increases included in film and television contracts (including a 4 percent increase in the second and third years of the agreement to account for inflation)
  • An on-set medic for performers carrying out dangerous stunts
  • A five-minute hourly rest period for on-screen performers

“We all want a fair contract that reflects the important contributions of SAG-AFTRA–represented performers in an industry that delivers world-class entertainment to billions,” wrote Drescher. “We are negotiating in good faith and hope to reach a mutually beneficial deal as soon as possible.” SAG-AFTRA members will vote through September 25. 

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate