Instagram and Threads Will Make It Harder to See Political Posts

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Instagram and Threads will no longer recommend political content to users, the websites’ parent company, Meta, will no longer recommend political content to users, the websites’ parent company, Meta, announced Friday, in a change that will make it harder for people to see journalism during a presidential election year.

also owned by Meta, was once a major driver of traffic to news sites, but in recent years the company has altered its algorithm to reduce this content on people’s feeds, partly as a response to criticism that it was spreading misinformation and extremism. “This announcement expands on years of work on how we approach and treat political content based on what people have told us they wanted,” Meta spokesperson Dani Lever told the Washington Post . Facebook,also owned by Meta, was once a major driver of traffic to news sites, but in recent years the company has altered its algorithm to reduce this content on people’s feeds, partly as a response to criticism that it was spreading misinformation and extremism.

On Instagram and the upstart Threads, which launched last summer, people will still be allowed to follow accounts that post about politics and other social issues, according to the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri. But these apps will not “proactively amplify” these posts, including on Instagram’s Reels and Explore. Mosseri did not detail what counts as “political” content, but a Meta spokesperson told Yahoo that it means topics related to government, laws, and elections, as well as “social” topics. “These global issues are complex and dynamic, which means this definition will evolve as we continue to engage with the people and communities who use our platforms and external experts to refine our approach.” Meta said it will develop tools to let users opt in to more political content, but those tools have not rolled out yet.

The announcement has alarmed some journalists, celebrities, and content creators, many of whom started using Threads after Elon Musk took over the site formerly known as Twitter. Sari Beth Rosenberg, a podcaster in New York, told the Post she worries that if she mentions the coronavirus pandemic, a topic her platform has focused on, the company may limit who can see her posts. Ena Da, a content creator in Brooklyn, said restricting content about “social issues,” a vague term, could have serious ramifications for her. “Some people’s entire existence and their perspectives are going to be deemed political,” she said, “like me as a Black woman. This is going to silence a lot of marginalized people.” The changes will likely hurt journalism outfits that are already struggling with the loss of traffic from Facebook. In January, CNBC published an analysis of 1,930 news and media websites that showed how Meta’s decision to “get out of the news business” had “upended many publications.” Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein has previously written about the problem: