Instagram and Threads Will Make It Harder to See Political Posts

The announcement has alarmed some journalists, celebrities, and content creators, many of whom started using Threads after Elon Musk took over the site formerly known as Twitter. Sari Beth Rosenberg, a podcaster in New York, told the Post she worries that if she mentions the coronavirus pandemic, a topic her platform has focused on, the company may limit who can see her posts. Ena Da, a content creator in Brooklyn, said restricting content about “social issues,” a vague term, could have serious ramifications for her. “Some people’s entire existence and their perspectives are going to be deemed political,” she said, “like me as a Black woman. This is going to silence a lot of marginalized people.”

The changes will likely hurt journalism outfits that are already struggling with the loss of traffic from Facebook. In January, CNBC published an analysis of 1,930 news and media websites that showed how Meta’s decision to “get out of the news business” had “upended many publications.” Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein has previously written about the problem: