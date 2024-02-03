5 mins ago

The Latest Reveal Podcast Details Sexual Misconduct in the Addiction Treatment Industry

The Green Mountain Treatment Center in Effingham, N.H., is Granite Recovery Centers' flagship facility. Allegra Boverman/NHPR

On Thursday, Mother Jones and Reveal finalized our merger, bringing two nonprofit investigative journalism powerhouses under one roof. Now we're thrilled to release the first Reveal episode since the two organizations officially joined forces:

In this week’s show, New Hampshire Public Radio’s Lauren Chooljian uncovers the widespread culture of sexual misconduct in the addiction treatment industry—a problem so pervasive that it has become known as “the 13th step.” Across the country, Chooljian reports, women seeking treatment are being harassed and assaulted by men in positions of power. 

Her reporting details two women’s efforts to bring to justice the owner of a network of treatment centers in California and Colorado who was routinely sexually assaulting clients and offering them drugs. Chooljian also tells host Al Letson how she, her sources, and staff at New Hampshire Public Radio became the targets of intimidation and, in some cases, vandalism, after exposing allegations that the owner of New Hampshire’s largest addiction treatment network was harassing patients.

Special thanks this week to New Hampshire Public Radio’s Document team, which created The 13th Step.

