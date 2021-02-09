3 hours ago

Trump’s Own Lawyer Argues That “Tired” and “Fed up” Voters Kicked Trump Out of Office

Donald Trump spent the dying weeks of his presidency vehemently denying the obvious fact that he had lost the 2020 election. In fact, his insistence that his “stolen victory” be his major defense in the impeachment trial against him was one reason why several lawyers decided not to represent him. 

But today, in a rambling and disjointed speech, Bruce Castor, who is one of two attorneys representing the former president, admitted that Trump was indeed voted out by “fed up” voters last November. Castor repeated this fact three times, directly contradicting one of the former president’s most-repeated lies.

Something tells me a certain someone is not gonna be happy with this performance. Maybe Rudy Giuliani should be standing by.

Watch for yourself:

