The Cop Who Shot Daunte Wright Will Be Charged With Manslaughter

The announcement comes after days of protests.

Henry Pan/Zuma

Kim Potter, the former police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright this weekend, will be charged with second-degree manslaughter, a Minnesota prosecutor announced Wednesday.

The announcement of charges against Potter comes after days of clashes between protesters and police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, the Minneapolis suburb where Potter killed Wright with a single bullet after repeatedly shouting, “Taser!” Potter, a 26-year veteran of the police force, resigned on Tuesday. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison, although the state recommends lower sentences for people with no prior criminal records.

Meanwhile, the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd continues in a Minneapolis courtroom not far from the site of Wright’s death.

