3 hours ago

Bernie Sanders Is Set to Introduce a Resolution to End Arms Sale to Israel

Melina Mara/Pool/CNP/Zuma

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is set to introduce a resolution condemning the United States’ sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel, according to a draft obtained by multiple news outlets.

The resolution, along with a similar push in the House, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), signals a significant departure among progressives from President Joe Biden’s stance toward Israel. Amid a crisis that has killed nearly 20 times more Palestinians than Israelis, Biden has said he supports “Israel’s right to defend itself” and joked about running over a reporter if she asked about Israel.

Sanders’ resolution aims to halt the Biden administration’s planned sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions. Sanders, who is Jewish and once lived on a kibbutz in Israel, has openly criticized the United States’ funding of Israel’s arsenal. His resolution would need a simple majority to pass in the Senate, but, if vetoed by Biden, it would need to pass with a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate to take effect.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate