Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is set to introduce a resolution condemning the United States’ sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel, according to a draft obtained by multiple news outlets.

The resolution, along with a similar push in the House, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), signals a significant departure among progressives from President Joe Biden’s stance toward Israel. Amid a crisis that has killed nearly 20 times more Palestinians than Israelis, Biden has said he supports “Israel’s right to defend itself” and joked about running over a reporter if she asked about Israel.

Sanders’ resolution aims to halt the Biden administration’s planned sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions. Sanders, who is Jewish and once lived on a kibbutz in Israel, has openly criticized the United States’ funding of Israel’s arsenal. His resolution would need a simple majority to pass in the Senate, but, if vetoed by Biden, it would need to pass with a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate to take effect.