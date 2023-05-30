Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

If you haven’t ordered your free COVID tests yet, you might want to hurry. US residents are still allowed to order free tests online until 11:59 p.m. PDT on May 31. After that, the federal program will be officially terminated. According to the COVID.gov website, every US household is eligible for up to four at-home testing kits, as long as their last order was before December 15.

Since the World Health Organization officially declared an end to the COVID-19 public health crisis on May 11, a slew of pandemic-era resources and protections have ended.

Now, anyone looking to purchase once free COVID-19 tests will have to discuss the cost with their personal insurer, regardless if it is a laboratory or at-home test. Those without insurance can reportedly receive free tests via outreach programs.