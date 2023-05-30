If you haven’t ordered your free COVID tests yet, you might want to hurry. US residents are still allowed to order free tests online until 11:59 p.m. PDT on May 31. After that, the federal program will be officially terminated. According to the COVID.gov website, every US household is eligible for up to four at-home testing kits, as long as their last order was before December 15.
Since the World Health Organization officially declared an end to the COVID-19 public health crisis on May 11, a slew of pandemic-era resources and protections have ended.
Now, anyone looking to purchase once free COVID-19 tests will have to discuss the cost with their personal insurer, regardless if it is a laboratory or at-home test. Those without insurance can reportedly receive free tests via outreach programs.