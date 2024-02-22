Texas School Can Suspend Black Student For His Hair, Court Rules

On Thursday, a judge ruled that a Texas school district’s ongoing suspension of a Black teen for his hairstyle does not violate the state’s newly passed law against hair-based racial discrimination. For nearly seven months, the Barbers Hill School District, located in Mont Belvieu, Texas, has suspended Darryl George, an 18-year-old student, for refusing to cut his dreadlocks, which the district claims violate the school’s dress code.

“It just makes me feel angry that throughout all these years, throughout all the fighting for Black history that we’ve already done, we still have to do this,” said George, who has not been allowed to attend classes since August 31, at a press conference after the hearing. “It’s ridiculous.”