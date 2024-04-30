4 hours ago

A Family Member Finally Shows Up to Donald Trump’s Hush-Money Trial

But according to our reporter in the room, the appearance didn’t do much to energize Dad.

Victor J. Blue/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The first criminal trial of a former US president is underway, with Donald Trump facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments allegedly made in 2016 to cover up an affair he had with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Here’s the latest—the key updates and absurd moments—from the historic trial.

Threats of jail time. Rants. “Trout” mouth.

Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan, which pairs a former US president with tawdry tabloid behavior, has produced several key moments. But until today, one feature commonly seen in criminal trials regardless of a defendant’s celebrity status—the physical presence of a family member—proved elusive. 

So who finally showed up? The honor goes to son Eric Trump, who on Tuesday, became the first Trump family member to physically appear with the former president in the historic hush-money trial. My colleague Russ Choma was in the room, so I asked him if the presence of a loved one seemed to have any noticeable effect on Trump. His answer was no.

“It doesn’t look like it’s perked Trump up. He still looks extremely sullen/sleepy,” Russ responded on Slack, confirming another day of Trump Snooze Watch.

“Eric has been sitting and watching big screens in the courtroom when information is put up. He sits in court like a normal person.”

Sounds good. But I asked Russ for some more color. Here’s what he kindly replied before turning his attention to more important things than my pestering:

Trump has spent the entire time sitting slumped low in his chair, and he appears to have his eyes closed the whole time, and occasionally looks like he’s startling, just sort of twitching, but I can’t say with authority that he’s sleeping, but he looks very sullen at least. He has occasionally chatted with his lawyers, or shook his head, but largely seems to be very quiet and subdued. Had no apparent reaction to being found in contempt.

So there you have it. A family member, who certainly is not his wife, finally showed up—and Trump still struggled to keep his eyes open. 

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate