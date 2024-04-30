A Family Member Finally Shows Up to Donald Trump’s Hush-Money Trial

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The first criminal trial of a former US president is underway, with Donald Trump facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments allegedly made in 2016 to cover up an affair he had with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Here’s the latest—the key updates and absurd moments—from the historic trial.

Threats of jail time. Rants. “Trout” mouth.

Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan, which pairs a former US president with tawdry tabloid behavior, has produced several key moments. But until today, one feature commonly seen in criminal trials regardless of a defendant’s celebrity status—the physical presence of a family member—proved elusive.

So who finally showed up? The honor goes to son Eric Trump, who on Tuesday, became the first Trump family member to physically appear with the former president in the historic hush-money trial. My colleague Russ Choma was in the room, so I asked him if the presence of a loved one seemed to have any noticeable effect on Trump. His answer was no.

“It doesn’t look like it’s perked Trump up. He still looks extremely sullen/sleepy,” Russ responded on Slack, confirming another day of Trump Snooze Watch.

“Eric has been sitting and watching big screens in the courtroom when information is put up. He sits in court like a normal person.”

Sounds good. But I asked Russ for some more color. Here’s what he kindly replied before turning his attention to more important things than my pestering:

Trump has spent the entire time sitting slumped low in his chair, and he appears to have his eyes closed the whole time, and occasionally looks like he’s startling, just sort of twitching, but I can’t say with authority that he’s sleeping, but he looks very sullen at least. He has occasionally chatted with his lawyers, or shook his head, but largely seems to be very quiet and subdued. Had no apparent reaction to being found in contempt.

So there you have it. A family member, who certainly is not his wife, finally showed up—and Trump still struggled to keep his eyes open.