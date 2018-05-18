Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

As President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani has repeatedly argued that a sitting president does not have to comply with a subpoena, asserting that if one were to be issued in the special counsel’s Russia investigation, Trump has the authority to resist it.

“He’s the president of the United States,” the former mayor of New York City said earlier this month. “We can assert the same privileges other presidents have.”

But during a live interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Friday, Giuliani was forced to confront remarks he made in 1998 that appear to undercut that very assertion. “You’ve got to do it,” Giuliani told Charlie Rose when asked about a presidential subpoena in 1998. “I mean, you don’t have a choice. There is a procedure for handling that.”

“That’s extremely unfair what you’re doing right now,” Giuliani complained as the clip played on a split screen. “This is the reason people don’t come on this show.” He later called the network “disgusting.”