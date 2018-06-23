Sarah Huckabee Sanders Booted From Restaurant Because “I Work for POTUS.”

“I politely left,” she tweeted.

Julia LurieJun. 23, 2018 1:44 PM

Michael Candelori/Pacific Press/ZUMA

On Saturday morning, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that she had been thrown out of a restaurant Friday night because “I work for @POTUS.” 

The incident prompted social media uproar on both sides of the aisle, with some people taking to Yelp to write reviews of the farm-to-table restaurant. “Kicking out the White House Press Secretary—–DISGUSTING!!!!!!!!!” one Yelp reviewer wrote.

Her father, former Arkansas governor Mark Huckabee, chimed in, too.

(Three hours earlier, Sanders’ father generated his own controversy by tweeting out a photo of what appears to be Latino gang members with the text, “Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the house.”)

Plenty of observers pointed out that the White House didn’t seem to object to the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of the Colorado bakery that refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple.  