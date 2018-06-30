Trump ‘Never Pushed’ Republicans to Vote on Immigration, Despite Tweet Three Days Earlier That Did Precisely That

“Some great legislation awaits – be smart!”

AJ VicensJun. 30, 2018 4:11 PM

Ting Shen/Xinhua/ZUMA

On Saturday afternoon, as thousands across the nation gathered to protest family separation, President Donald Trump tried to distance himself from House Republicans’ failure to pass either of the two immigration bills under consideration earlier this week.

But just three days earlier, he demanded that Republicans compromise on the immigration bill crafted by Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.).

The compromise bill would have funded the controversial border wall while also offering some undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship, but the bill ultimately failed to pass the House by a vote of 301 to 121. Trump took the opportunity to call for more Republicans to be elected and to remove undocumented immigrants “IMMEDIATELY.”