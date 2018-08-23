Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Jason Kander keeps busy. He’s a combat veteran, a former Missouri secretary of state, the founder of voting rights advocacy group Let America Vote, a podcast host, and a candidate for Kansas City mayor. Now he’s written a memoir, Outside the Wire, which traces his path from a soldier in Afghanistan to a rising star in the Democratic Party.

Mother Jones Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery interviewed Kander last week at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, where they talked about Kander’s book, his unforgettable 2016 campaign ad, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s “villainous superpower,” and the GOP’s strategy of disenfranchising likely Democratic voters. “One party wants to keep the federal government out of our elections, and the other party wants to let black people vote,” Kander said.

Watch the entire event here:

Or listen to the conversation below on this week’s Mother Jones Podcast, where you’ll also hear Mother Jones Washington, DC, bureau chief David Corn’s analysis of this week’s explosive legal developments and an interview with author Brian Abrams about his new book, Obama: An Oral History.

You can subscribe to the Mother Jones Podcast using any of the following services: