Multiple People Killed in Maryland Rite Aid Shooting

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Rite Aid warehouse in Aberdeen, Maryland. Authorities have not yet released confirmed numbers but initial reports, including from the Baltimore Sun, say three people were killed and others were injured.

Speaking at a press conference, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters that a suspect is in critical condition and being treated at a nearby hospital. The suspect is believed to have acted alone. Gahler said that the situation is no longer considered an active threat.

We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2018

This story is developing. We will update as more information is confirmed.