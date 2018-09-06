Trump Won’t Answer Mueller’s Questions About Obstruction of Justice, Giuliani Says

Looking for news you can trust?

President Trump will not be answering questions related to whether he tried to hinder or block investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to Rudy Giuliani, his lawyer. In a statement to the the Associated Press on Thursday, Guiliani said that “questions about obstruction of justice were a ‘no-go.'”

Trump’s legal team is still in negotiations with the special counsel over questions regarding Russian election interference.

As the AP reports:

Giuliani’s statement was the most definitive rejection yet of special counsel Robert Mueller’s efforts to interview the president about any efforts to obstruct the investigation into possible coordination between his campaign and Russians. It signals the Trump’s lawyers are committed to protecting the president from answering questions about actions the president took in office. It’s unclear if Giuliani’s public position has been endorsed by Trump, who has said he wants to answer questions under oath. Negotiations about the scope and format of an interview are still ongoing. If the legal team holds its stance, it could force Mueller to try to subpoena the president, likely triggering a standoff that would lead to the Supreme Court. …”That’s a no-go. That is not going happen,” Giuliani said. “There will be no questions at all on obstruction.”

Read the full story here.