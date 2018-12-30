The President Have Done Another Typo

Ben DreyfussDecember 30, 2018 5:44 PM

This is a photo of Donald Trump. I found it on the internet. Then I added the red scribble for humor. Seung Il Ryu/Zuma

It might sound crazy, but many people don’t read their writing aloud. A lot of very awful writing would be caught by that simple act. If they heard it, they’d think, “this isn’t how humans talk.” But a lot of people don’t. Dummies, I say!

Anyway, Trump is obviously one of these people.