Pelosi Calls on Trump to Postpone State of the Union Address Till After Shutdown

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to reschedule his State of the Union address, originally scheduled for January 29, until after the government has reopened or submit his remarks in writing.

“Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th,” Pelosi wrote in the letter.

The move effectively cancels Trump’s address.

The letter comes more than three weeks into a partial government shutdown that has left nearly 800,000 federal workers furloughed or working without pay, as Trump continues to demand $5 billion to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

This past Friday marked the first time federal workers missed their scheduled paychecks, an increasingly precarious situation that has left many searching for part-time jobs in order to pay bills on time. Others have begun digging into lifetime savings.

You can read Pelosi’s letter in full below: