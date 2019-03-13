Looking for news you can trust?

The indictments just keep coming for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Moments after Manafort was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison on conspiracy and obstruction charges in federal court in Washington, DC, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced criminal charges against Manafort in New York State Supreme Court. The charges stem from a “yearlong residential mortgage fraud scheme through which Manafort and others falsified business records to illegally obtain millions of dollars.”

For months, there has been speculation that President Donald Trump might pardon Manafort for the crimes he’s been convicted of in federal courts in Virginia and Washington, DC. These latest charges for Manafort, however, cannot be pardoned by the president because they were filed in state court.

Read the full indictment below: