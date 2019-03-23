This is the longest Trump has gone without tweeting all month.

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Donald Trump has not held back on Twitter this month. He’s bashed a close adviser’s husband, he’s promoted a commentator suspended by Fox News for questioning the patriotism of a Muslim congresswoman, and he’s even retweeted QAnon conspiracy theorists. And, of course, he’s complained about special counsel Robert Mueller. (Technically, he retweeted himself complaining about Robert Mueller.)

But in the month of March, he hasn’t gone 24 hours without tweeting. Until now. As of 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, it’s been just about a full day since the Mueller report was turned over to the Justice Department, and the president has been uncharacteristically silent on Twitter.

Trump, who is holed up at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida—where last night Republicans gathered for a Lincoln Day dinner—hasn’t made a peep since tweeting 24 hours ago about a meeting with Caribbean leaders, just before Mueller turned in his report.