1 hour ago

Report: Deutsche Bank Employees Flagged Suspicious Activity in Accounts Linked to Trump and Jared Kushner

The reports never made it to federal authorities.

Alex Wong/Getty

Anti-money laundering specialists at Deutsche Bank reportedly found “suspicious activity” related to accounts controlled by President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, according to a New York Times story published on Sunday. 

As the Times reports: 

The transactions, some of which involved Mr. Trump’s now-defunct foundation, set off alerts in a computer system designed to detect illicit activity, according to five current and former bank employees. Compliance staff members who then reviewed the transactions prepared so-called suspicious activity reports that they believed should be sent to a unit of the Treasury Department that polices financial crimes.

But…the reports were never filed with the government.

The nature of the transactions was not clear. At least some of them involved money flowing back and forth with overseas entities or individuals, which bank employees considered suspicious.

“At no time was an investigator prevented from escalating activity identified as potentially suspicious,” Kerrie McHugh, a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman said. A spokeswoman from the Trump Organization said that it had “no knowledge of any ‘flagged’ transactions with Deutsche Bank,” and that it has no operating accounts with the bank. “Any allegations regarding Deutsche Bank’s relationship with Kushner Companies which involved money laundering is completely made up and totally false,” a spokeswoman for Kushner Companies told the Times.

Donald Trump has had a long history with Deutsche Bank, one of his largest foreign creditors, as Mother Jones has previously reported, while the bank itself has been mired in scandal and was the subject of an anti-money laundering raid last November. The House Intelligence and Financial Services committees has issued subpoenas for the president’s financial records from Deutsche Bank. But Trump and his family sued the bank in April to try and prevent it from handing over records.

Read the full Times story here

OUR NEW CORRUPTION PROJECT

The more we thought about how MoJo's journalism can have the most impact heading into the 2020 election, the more we realized that so many of today's stories come down to corruption: democracy and the rule of law being undermined by the wealthy and powerful for their own gain.

So we're launching a new Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption. We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We'll publish what we find as a major series in the summer of 2020, including a special issue of our magazine, a dedicated online portal, and video and podcast series so it doesn't get lost in the daily deluge of breaking news.

It's unlike anything we've done before and we've got seed funding to get started, but we're asking readers to help crowdfund this new beat with an additional $500,000 so we can go even bigger. You can read why we're taking this approach and what we want to accomplish in "Corruption Isn't Just Another Scandal. It's the Rot Beneath All of Them," and if you like how it sounds, please help fund it with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate