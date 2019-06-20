2 hours ago

Biden Demands Apology From Booker Over Segregationist Controversy

“There’s not a racist bone in my body.”

Bastiaan Slabbers/ZUMA

A defiant Joe Biden on Wednesday dismissed the firestorm over his repeated remarks touting the early days of his Senate career when he worked alongside segregationists. He argued that one of his most prominent critics owed him an apology.

“They know better,” Biden told reporters when asked about the growing condemnation from his Democratic primary opponents, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who earlier in the day had called on Biden to apologize.

“Apologize for what?” the former vice president continued. “Cory should apologize. He knows better. There’s not a racist bone in my body. I’ve been involved with civil rights my whole career. Period, period, period.”

The controversy began Tuesday night, when Biden appeared at a New York fundraiser and nostalgically recalled an era in Washington that required cooperation with staunch segregationists. As we noted:

When he first arrived in the Senate in the 1970s, Biden recalled, he joined a Democratic caucus that included staunch segregationists, such as Herman Talmadge of Georgia and James Eastland of Mississippi.

“He never called me boy, he always called me son,” Biden said of Eastland, before describing Talmadge as “one of the meanest guys I ever knew.”

“At least there was some civility,” he continued. “We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today, you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.”

Biden has offered variations on this lesson many times. He eulogized segregationist Strom Thurmond at the South Carolina senator’s 2003 funeral. He wrote of his courtship of Eastland and fellow Mississippian John Stennis in his 2007 memoir, Promises to Keep. At a 2017 Alabama rally in support of now-Sen. Doug Jones, Biden described his past relationship with “seven or eight old-fashioned Democratic segregationists”—including Eastland—as evidence of a collegiality that was now sorely missed. “You’d get up and you’d argue like the devil with them,” he said. “Then you’d go down and have lunch or dinner together. The political system worked. We were divided on issues, but the political system worked.”

The comments sparked an uproar and drew widespread condemnation from his primary opponents. “You don’t joke about calling black men ‘boys,” Booker said in a statement. “Men like James O. Eastland used words like that, and the racist policies that accompanied them, to perpetuate white supremacy and strip black Americans of our very humanity.”

“To coddle the reputations of segregationists, of people who if they had their way, I would literally not be standing here as a member of the United States Senate, is, I think, it’s misinformed and it’s wrong,” said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

“I’m not here to criticize other Democrats but it’s never ok to celebrate segregationists. Never,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said, according to Fox News.

“It’s 2019 [and Biden] is longing for the good old days of ‘civility’ typified by James Eastland,” wrote New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Eastland thought my multiracial family should be illegal.”

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.