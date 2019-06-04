25 mins ago

Tens of Thousands of Protesters and a Giant, Diaper-Clad Baby: Trump’s London Nightmare Has Begun

On Tuesday, a giant balloon depicting a petulant, smartphone-wielding Donald Trump in diapers, otherwise known as Trump Baby Blimp, appeared in Parliament Square, as volunteers clad in “Trump Babysitter” uniforms prepared for the US president to drive by en route to 10 Downing Street.

Two demonstrators—one portraying a gorilla-masked Trump behind bars and the other of Boris Johnson in a prison jumpsuit—posed for photos several feet from the orange spectacle. Over in Trafalgar Square, an estimated 10,000 people had quickly gathered to protest.

The scenes in central London on Tuesday belonged to one of the many “Stop Trump” events scheduled across the UK this week, as protesters demonstrate against both the Trump administration’s policies and the UK government’s controversial decision to honor the American president with an official state visit.

The demonstrations, which are not likely to enhance the president’s sour mood, came one day after he predicted that the “Fake News” media would be working overtime to cover protests, casting doubt that any even existed. Contrary to the claim, however, such moments were abundant and easily available for public view on Tuesday. Here are some highlights:

