With the clock ticking before former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress, President Donald Trump blasted the highly anticipated hearings as unfair and falsely accused his political opponents of fabricating crimes against him.

The president also complained about a last-minute request by Mueller to have his longtime aide, Aaron Zebley, testify with him as a witness before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees. The Judiciary Committee ultimately denied the request but allowed Zebley to appear with Mueller should the former special counsel require assistance during the hearings.

Still, Trump framed the arrangement as a violation of what had been agreed upon, even though the White House lacks a role in determining how the hearings are organized. He continued his rant by taking aim at Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and other usual targets, even suggesting that Mueller should have investigated himself.

Trump’s latest outburst against Mueller, delivered in a series of tweets, came as Mueller prepares to answer lawmakers’ questions on the findings of the Russia investigation. Committee Republicans are likely to echo the president’s longstanding attacks against the special counsel while resurrecting a number of Deep State conspiracy theories designed to discredit the special counsel’s two-and-a-half-year probe.

So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

It was NEVER agreed that Robert Mueller could use one of his many Democrat Never Trumper lawyers to sit next to him and help him with his answers. This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it. The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Why didn’t Robert Mueller & his band of 18 Angry Democrats spend any time investigating Crooked Hillary Clinton, Lyin’ & Leakin’ James Comey, Lisa Page and her Psycho lover, Peter S, Andy McCabe, the beautiful Ohr family, Fusion GPS, and many more, including HIMSELF & Andrew W? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019