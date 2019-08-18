31 mins ago

A Fox News Contributor Just Took Fawning Over Trump to a Whole New Level of Ridiculous

The network’s Dear Leader routine is getting weirder all the time.

Mother Jones illustration/Fox News

Donald Trump was the oldest person to ever be sworn in as president. Today he’s 73, a handful of years shy of the average life expectancy for American men. In a clip that’s bound to boost his ego, a Fox News contributor on one of his favorite shows this weekend fawned over his youthful energy and said his appearance just keeps getting better every day. You’ve got to watch it to believe it:

“Donald Trump can outwork anyone and he’s, I think, the only president who actually starts to look younger in office,” Rachel Campos-Duffy, a former Real World star who is now a conservative commenter, said on Fox & Friends Saturday during a discussion of the 2020 campaign. She also bashed Joe Biden, 76, for what she described as a lack of stamina.

Trump, who recently bragged he liked campaigning against people like Biden, who he said had gotten “slower” and “weak mentally” with age, is sure to enjoy the exchange. Others were less impressed by the Dear Leader routine.

 
 

