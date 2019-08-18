Donald Trump was the oldest person to ever be sworn in as president. Today he’s 73, a handful of years shy of the average life expectancy for American men. In a clip that’s bound to boost his ego, a Fox News contributor on one of his favorite shows this weekend fawned over his youthful energy and said his appearance just keeps getting better every day. You’ve got to watch it to believe it:

Fox host: "Donald Trump can outwork anyone and he's, I think, the only president who actually starts to look younger in office" pic.twitter.com/bKidgQssjj — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 17, 2019

“Donald Trump can outwork anyone and he’s, I think, the only president who actually starts to look younger in office,” Rachel Campos-Duffy, a former Real World star who is now a conservative commenter, said on Fox & Friends Saturday during a discussion of the 2020 campaign. She also bashed Joe Biden, 76, for what she described as a lack of stamina.

Trump, who recently bragged he liked campaigning against people like Biden, who he said had gotten “slower” and “weak mentally” with age, is sure to enjoy the exchange. Others were less impressed by the Dear Leader routine.

no it’s not a cult at all https://t.co/1yL1VnHqus — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 18, 2019