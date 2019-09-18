2 hours ago

Corey Lewandowski Comes Home to CNN

And surprise, the former Trump campaign manager lied again.

In the final stretch of a five-hour hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Corey Lewandowski claimed defiantly, “I have no obligation to be honest with the media, because they’re just as dishonest as anybody else.”

The moment, which epitomized both the president’s whataboutery and disdain for the truth, came as Barry Berke, a lawyer for House Democrats, confronted Lewandowski with various lies he had deployed during previous media appearances to discuss the Russia investigation.

For many, the exchange was a perfect snapshot of Lewandowski’s public persona, from his time as Donald Trump’s hostile campaign manager to a sycophantic mouthpiece for the president. (He spent most of the hearing stonewalling Democrats and ingratiating himself to the president.) But for CNN, the performance registered as yet another a shiny opportunity to bring back their former paid contributor.

As anyone could have predicted, no useful information emerged from Lewandowski’s eventual appearance on CNN’s morning show. Instead, he shouted over lines of questioning and—surprise—lied about the Mueller report:

The decision to feature Lewandowski was widely blasted. But such criticism overlooks the fact that CNN had hired the fiercely loyal Trump ally, a man who repeatedly bullied members of the media, just three days after he had been axed from the campaign. Two months into joining the network, it was revealed that Lewandowski was still getting paid by the campaign.

$500,000 MATCHING GIFT

In 2014, before Donald Trump announced his run for president, we knew we had to do something different to address the fundamental challenge facing journalism: how hard-hitting reporting that can hold the powerful accountable can survive as the bottom falls out of the news business.

Being a nonprofit, we started planning The Moment for Mother Jones: A special campaign to raise $25 million for key investments to make Mother Jones the strongest watchdog it can be. Five years later, readers have stepped up and contributed an astonishing $23 million in gifts and future pledges. This is an incredible statement from the Mother Jones community in the face of the huge threats—both economic and political—against the free press.

Read more about The Moment and see what we've been able to accomplish thanks to readers' incredible generosity so far, and please join them today. Your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 total, during this critical moment for journalism.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.