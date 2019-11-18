2 hours ago

After Elise Stefanik’s Pro-Trump Performance, Donations Pour in for Her Opponent

Democrat Tedra Cobb raised more than $1 million this weekend.

Caroline Brehman/Zuma

Rep. Elise Stefanik, the Republican who emerged as an outspoken defender of President Donald Trump during last week’s impeachment hearings, inadvertently gave a boost to the Democrat running for her seat in 2020.

Tedra Cobb, the Democrat running for office in New York’s 21st Congressional District, received more than $1 million in campaign donations sent from each of the 50 states this weekend, according to her campaign.

Stefanik has not released information on her campaign donations from this weekend, according to Syracuse.com, but had she raised about $1.3 million through September 30. Before this weekend, Cobb’s campaign had raised $656,000.

Cobb tweeted that she was celebrating her campaign’s windfall by plowing her driveway.

Stefanik also acknowledged her opponent’s success:

