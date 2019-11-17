Trump was on a Twitter tear Sunday morning, retweeting a Rush Limbaugh takedown of the impeachment hearings and a Rep. Kevin McCarthy spot on Fox News that’s highly favorable to the President.

But one tweet in particular stands out. In it, Trump weighs in on a statement from North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un calling former Vice President Joe Biden a “rabid dog” who should be “beaten to death with a stick.”

Trump’s response is hardly better: