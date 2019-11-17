2 hours ago

Trump Just Compared Biden to a “Rabid Dog” on Twitter

The President was responding to a statement by the dictator of North Korea.

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Trump was on a Twitter tear Sunday morning, retweeting a Rush Limbaugh takedown of the impeachment hearings and a Rep. Kevin McCarthy spot on Fox News that’s highly favorable to the President. 

But one tweet in particular stands out. In it, Trump weighs in on a statement from North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un calling former Vice President Joe Biden a “rabid dog” who should be “beaten to death with a stick.” 

Trump’s response is hardly better:

 

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

gift subscription

Give a Year of the Truth

at our special holiday rate

just $12

Order Now

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.