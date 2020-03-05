Without Missing a Beat, Elizabeth Warren Vows to Take on Gender Politics

As her dog Bailey watched curiously from the window, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday greeted reporters outside her home in Cambridge to confirm the inevitable: The former Harvard law professor and brief Democratic 2020 presidential frontrunner was suspending her campaign.
It was a decision that had become all but certain following her disappointing performances in the early voting states, and the victory of former Vice President Joe Biden in her home state. By Super Tuesday, the countdown to her announcement quickly morphed into a media waiting game. But on Thursday, as she made the news official, Warren managed to transform that foregone conclusion into a deeply personal reflection on her campaign:
“I stood in that voting booth, and I looked down and I saw my name on the ballot, and I thought, ‘Wow, kiddo, you’re not in Oklahoma anymore,'” an emotional Elizabeth Warren says.
“For that moment, standing in the booth—I miss my mommy and my daddy.” https://t.co/y6flxLJ8UU pic.twitter.com/kP8VZhUDl7
— ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2020
