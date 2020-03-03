I Can’t Stop Watching This Clip of Symone Sanders Body-Checking a Protester

I watch my fair share of professional football. I’ve seen every season of HBO’s Hard Knocks. And yet, I have never seen a would-be lineman bring it the way Joe Biden advisor Symone Sanders just did. The demonstrator had the bad sense to storm the stage at Biden’s speech in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in an attempt to bring her anti-dairy message to a nationally televised audience, and Sanders was having none of it.

Y’all see Symone Sanders come off the line like a pro bowl linebacker. Geesh. pic.twitter.com/2Fib5ZqLoN — Billy Michael Honor (@BillyMHonor) March 4, 2020

There’s the sprint, the grab, the tackle, and the yank off the stage. It wasn’t just a tackle…it was a stomp.

I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

Of course she did!