None of My Business

Audi: “We are a tech company that happens to make cars.”

Zappos: “We’re a service company that just happens to sell shoes.”

Big River Steel: “At our core, we’re a technology company. We just happen to make steel.”

Shea Homes: “We’re a service company that just so happens to build homes.”

Wild Alaskan: “Wild Alaskan is a tech company that happens to sell seafood.”

Delta: “We’re a Customer Service Company that just happens to fly airplanes.”

WestJet: “A digital company that happens to fly airplanes.”

Fidelity: “A technology company that happens to be in financial services.”

Sweetgreen: “We want to go beyond a food company and become a platform.”

Metals.com: “We’re not really a gold and silver company, we’re a technology company.”

Facebook: “We’re a technology company. We’re not a media company.”

Marriott: “We are a media company now.”

Juul: “We’re not a big tobacco company.”

WeWork: “We are not a real estate company…We are a community company.”

White Castle: “We’re not a hamburger company, we’re a slider company.”

McDonald’s: “We’re not just a hamburger company serving people; we’re a people company serving hamburgers.”

Equine Express: “We are not a transportation company who does horses, we are horse people who do transportation.”

(Honorable mention) Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, 1999: “We’re not a book company. We’re not a music company. We’re not a video company. We’re not an auctions company. We’re a customer company.”