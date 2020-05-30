Minnesota Gov: Protesters Likely Included People From Other States and White Supremacists

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Some of the people protesting in Minnesota last night came from other states, and they likely included members of white supremacist groups, Gov. Tim Walz said in a press conference Saturday morning, after a long night of protests in dozens of cities over the police killing of George Floyd.

Walz said he had received intelligence from law enforcement agencies that led him to believe the outside protesters included white supremacists, but added that he could not confirm this. He said police officers deployed to the protests faced improvised explosive devices and a “highly evolved and tightly controlled group of folks bent on adapting their tactics to make it as difficult as possible to maintain that order.”

“We also from some national sources got reports on drug cartels that were directing their resources to restore their drug markets in some of the areas that had been looted and some of the businesses that had been operating by them,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said at the briefing.

St. Paul and Minneapolis mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey echoed Walz. In St. Paul, Carter said, everyone arrested during the protests last night came from another state. He said his friends who are local activists in the movement for racial equality are concerned about who has been behind the arson and vandalism during protests. “I hear them say, ‘We don’t know these folks…who are agitating, we don’t know these folks who are inciting violence,” he said. “And those folks who are agitating and inciting are taking advantage of the pain, of the hurt, of the frustration, of the anger, of the very real and legitimate sadness that so many of our community members feel.”

“I want to be very, very clear: The people that are doing this are not Minneapolis residents,” Frey added. “They are coming in largely from outside of the city, from outside of the region, to prey on everything we have built over the last several decades.”

Take some of these reports with a grain of salt. It’s not uncommon after protests for city leaders to initially blame rioting on outsiders. JJ McNab, a fellow at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, reported today that upon combing through the names of people who were arrested in St. Paul, she quickly identified at least one man who was from another state but already living in Minnesota when Floyd died.

Walz has called for the full mobilization of the Minnesota National Guard, the largest deployment of the force in the state’s history. While the National Guard is often called up to respond to civil unrest like protests, “these deployment levels are reaching deployment levels when we deploy overseas in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and some of those types of operations,” he said.