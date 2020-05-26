Trump Sent a Tweet So Misleading That Twitter Put a Disclaimer on It

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Twitter added a fact-check label to two of President Donald Trump’s tweets, marking the first time the social media platform has curbed the president’s use of the site for spreading lies.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to voter fraud.

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Clicking a blue exclamation point labeled “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” takes users to a page refuting the claim that mail-in ballots have any connection with voter fraud. The page also clarifies that in California, only registered voters—not, as Trump claims, “anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there”—would receive mail-in ballots.

Following criticism that Twitter was not doing enough to address the regular onslaught of misinformation, the platform announced in June 2019 that it would add warning labels to deceitful or inaccurate tweets by elected officials. Twitter spokesperson Katie Rosborough told the Washington Post that Trump’s tweets “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.”