5 mins ago

Trump Sent a Tweet So Misleading That Twitter Put a Disclaimer on It

The social media platform added a warning label to two of the president’s misleading tweets about mail-in voting.

Stefani Reynolds/CNP/Zuma

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

Twitter added a fact-check label to two of President Donald Trump’s tweets, marking the first time the social media platform has curbed the president’s use of the site for spreading lies.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to voter fraud.

Clicking a blue exclamation point labeled “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” takes users to a page refuting the claim that mail-in ballots have any connection with voter fraud. The page also clarifies that in California, only registered voters—not, as Trump claims, “anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there”—would receive mail-in ballots.

Following criticism that Twitter was not doing enough to address the regular onslaught of misinformation, the platform announced in June 2019 that it would add warning labels to deceitful or inaccurate tweets by elected officials. Twitter spokesperson Katie Rosborough told the Washington Post that Trump’s tweets “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.”

THE BIG PICTURE

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

THE BIG PICTURE

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.