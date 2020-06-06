1 min ago

Record Crowds Expected on Saturday as Protests Gain Momentum

Hundreds of people take part in a protest at the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington, DC, on June 4, 2020. Rod Lamkey Jr./Sipa via AP Images

For more than a week Americans have been in the streets to protest the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery and show no sign of slowing down. This Saturday has promised to be a massive day of demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism, constant conditions facing Black Americans that these recent killings to which these killings have drawn renewed attention and outrage from all corners of America and the globe.

Mother Jones has reporters covering some of the protests across the country: David Corn, Matt Cohen, and Will Peischel in DC and Dan Spinelli in Philadelphia. Follow them for breaking news on the demonstrations.

12:30 p.m. EDT: At the newly-minted Black Lives Matter Plaza—the intersection of 16th and H streets in downtown Washington, DC, and one block from the White House, where protesters have gathered over the last week—demonstrators gather to say the names of victims of police violence.

Our reporter Matt Cohen spotted Rodney Hall, a National Guardsman assigned to watch over the crowds, filming the action. He said he wanted to capture the historic moment, even while he was on the job.

