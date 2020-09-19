Trump Wants “No Delay” in Picking a New Justice

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Donald Trump made it clear that he would not waste any time replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg, announcing his strategy, per usual, by tweet Saturday morning:

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has already stated he won’t stick to his own rule and refuse to let a Supreme Court justice be chosen in the run-up to an election, but Trump’s confirmation officially sets the stage for a highly combative next several weeks in Washington.

Trump, who was giving a rambling speech when the news broke of Ginsburg’s death on Friday night, initially appeared a bit stunned and offered condolences to her family when he was informed, but in the runup to the 2016 election, he used Twitter to air his feelings about Ginsburg, after she shared her feelings about him.

Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot – resign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2016

By Saturday morning, he was already appearing to gloat over his chance to replace Ginsburg. Even before his tweet announcing he wanted to move quickly, he sent a sarcastic note mocking former Democratic majority leader Harry Reid, who removed the 60-vote requirement for judicial appointments which will make it easier for Republicans to confirm a replacement for Ginsburg.