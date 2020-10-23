When ex-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was tackled, detained, and hospitalized late last month after his wife alleged he was violent and trying to hurt himself, Fort Lauderdale police confiscated 10 firearms from his home. Candice Parscale later said that her husband “was not violent towards me that day or any day prior”, but police began a legal process to try to keep those guns away from Pascale for a longer time under Florida’s “red flag” law, enacted after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Red flag laws like Florida’s (sometimes called Extreme Risk Protection Orders or Gun Violence Restraining Orders) give authorities varying abilities to temporarily seize guns from someone deemed to be an immediate threat to themselves or others, as reported by immediate family members (or in some states, others). Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have adopted such laws, according to a count by The Trace, with many more proposed—but not without fierce opposition from gun rights groups, county supervisors, and local sheriff’s departments.

One such battleground is Colorado, which became the 17th state to enact a red flag law earlier this year, after voters elected Democratic majorities to both houses of the state legislature. The law has been used 73 times in its first seven months, but opposition has been swift: In the aftermath, nearly half of the state’s counties have declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” and passed local ordinances or other rules that buck the state law. The fight is now intensifying in Colorado’s race for US Senate. In Sanctuary, the latest short film in our series of election-year documentaries about gun control, produced by Chicken & Egg Pictures,​ director Brett Story follows a handful of Coloradans with sharply differing perspectives on the controversial issue, including a state legislator and domestic abuse survivor, a member of a local militia, and a Colorado county sheriff.

That sheriff, Weld County’s Steve Reams, has become a torch bearer for a “resistance” movement against the law, telling a CNN crew in April that he’d rather be a prisoner in his own lock-up than abide by something he views as unconstitutional. His county’s board of commissioners passed a resolution to declare itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” in March. “There’s just a lot of places in the law where it can be misused or abused in a way that could absolutely negatively impact someone,” he tells Story in the film. “The list of what qualifies as a household member is pretty broad. So broad that I’ve had an inmate in my jail attempt to file a red flag petition against me three times in the last, probably six months.”

“We’ve been way too quiet for way too long when it comes to standing up for domestic violence survivors.”

But state representative Daneya Esgar, serving Pueblo County, argues that the law is essential to preventing the escalation of violent domestic abuse. “We’ve been way too quiet for way too long when it comes to standing up for domestic violence survivors,” she says in the film. “And giving them a tool to keep them safe is absolutely something we need to talk about.”

The film also shows Sandy Anderson, an organizer with the gun control advocacy group Moms Demand Action, taking her message to the streets to elicit support in the form of honks from passing cars. “As a mother of adult biracial men who are seen by society as Black men and who are constantly, from the time they were little boys, been targeted, I just couldn’t stand by and not do anything,” she says. “I do it for my kids. I do it for my nieces and nephews. I do it for my new granddaughter who will have to face this.”

As these individuals respond to the culture war erupting over this issue in their state, ​Sanctuary​ offers a timely meditation on the meaning of safety in America today, in a state that is haunted by its own tragic share of mass shootings, from Columbine to Aurora and beyond.

About the filmmaker:

Brett Story is a filmmaker and writer based in Toronto. Her films have screened internationally at festivals such as CPH-DOX, the Viennale, SXSW, True/False, and Sheffield Doc/Fest. Her 2016 feature documentary, ​The Prison in Twelve Landscapes,​ was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award, and her most recent feature documentary, ​The Hottest August​, continues to screen around the world. She is an assistant professor in the School of Image Arts at Ryerson University.