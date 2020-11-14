The Million MAGA March Hashtag Has Been Taken Over by Images of Pancakes

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

At Mother Jones, we take turns working on the weekend. We do this to make sure there’s always someone around to cover the latest breaking news, or big, national events, or whatever seems to be happening on these two days of the week when most everyone else sleeps in. Well, reader, today is my weekend shift. And it began like most of my weekend shifts: by looking at Twitter.

There’s supposed to be a big MAGA rally in DC later today, and #MillionMAGAMarch and #MarchForTrump are trending on the platform. Like a good, dutiful, weekend worker, I clicked on the hashtag to check out what sort of videos and images were coming out of the march.

But instead of tweets from the Proud Boys, I was met with countless photos of…pancakes.

According to the Wrap, which first reported on the Twitter pancake takeover, actor and content creator Shea Depmore started the trend by asking her followers on TikTok to “fill the hashtag” #MillionMAGAMarch “with syrupy goodness.” “That’s right, Make America Pancakes Again,” she said. “Someone please inform the K-pop stans.” Her followers seem to have listened, and now hashtags associated with the march have been flooded with flapjacks.

In the case you slept in, here’s what you missed:

The TikTok kids are posting pictures of pancakes to overwhelm the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag. I made scallion pancakes this morning, so here’s my Chinese American contribution! pic.twitter.com/CEHq7jJ6Ua — Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) November 14, 2020

here's some rilakkuma pancakes to make everyone's day ☺️ #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/R5RdpyRm02 — ᯽ᴊᴏ᯽𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐅𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄 (@_JoOlle_) November 14, 2020

So the K-pop stans on TikTok are taking over the hashtag for Trump's #MillionMAGAMarch by trolling it, posting pictures of pancakes. When people check out the hashtag tomorrow looking for fellow MAGA morons, they will only see pancakes. Here is my contribution: pic.twitter.com/WEiVmLqFUO — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) November 14, 2020

For the #MillionMAGAMarch people, I present you with banana nut pancakes, because your are both bananas & nuts. You’re welcome! #MarchForTrump #MillionMAGAMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/vkkdeNGpGP — ︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿ Justice Johnson╤ (@ACJJustice) November 14, 2020